Charles Grant Was a Steal for the Silver and Black
The Las Vegas Raiders are heading in the right direction next season. And it all started with the moves they made on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. The offense last season was not good at all for many reasons. But heading into the 2025 season, the Raiders are going in the right direction, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
New head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek have made many moves this offseason to put the offense in the best position to be successful.
Most of the buzz this offseason on the offensive side of the ball was about how the Silver and Black acquired veteran quarterback Geno Smith and how they got him in a trade. Or how now they got the best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ashton Jeanty.
Those are great moves for the Silver and Black. But the moves that people will not talk about are at the offensive line positions.
The Raiders beefed up the offensive line as well this offseason to go along with the young talented players they already have up front. One thing we know about Carroll is that he likes building his offense, starting with the offensive line and making sure he has the best protection for his quarterback.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Raiders taking Charles Grant in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft on a recent episode of the"Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Now we come to the fourth offensive tackle, this is the young man, they just drafted out of William & Mary, Charles Grant," said Carpenter. "He is going to make the roster. I think he is an absolute lock. This was an incredibly talented young man. That a lot of teams had higher grades on him than where he was picked. It was just such a deep draft at offensive tackle that he dropped. The Raiders stole him."
"There were a lot of teams that had a very strong second-round grade on Grant ... He is going to make the roster. He is a lock. He and Kolton [Miller] are locks. If you keep four, I certainly think DJ Glaze is a lock as well."
"Charles Grant, I am a massive advocate of his game ... This young man has massive upside."
