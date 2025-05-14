Podcast: Raiders IOL Position Group Breakdown/Scouting Report
The Las Vegas Raiders are wholeheartedly committed to running the football under coach Pete Carroll, and to be effective at that, they must have a solid interior offensive line that will play like the bullies OC Chip Kelly and OL coach Joe Philbin desire.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode discusses the interior offensive linemen on the Silver and Black roster. It offers a breakdown and scouting report of the Raider Nation's upfront bullies.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
The Raiders celebrated when GM John Spytek selected a generational talent at running back in the 2025 NFL Draft in Ashton Jeanty. He spoke the day after being selected, and we have a partial transcript for you below.
RB Ashton Jeanty
Q: Can you talk about the responsibility of being not only a first-round pick, but being a top six pick in the NFL? How are you going to take that?
Jeanty: "Yeah, it's a privilege to be in this space and to be a first-round pick. That's what I've worked to do, and I'm excited for that. I want that type of pressure on me and that type of expectation, and I'm just ready to go to work and prove why they took a chance on me."
Q: I know it's been less than 24 hours, but you're now on a roster with Geno Smith, Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers. There's a ton of talent here. How much does that almost make you better, that teams aren't going to be able to just assume it's always Ashton Jeanty?
Jeanty: "Yeah, that's real exciting to have other guys who can attack defenses down the field, great quarterback and receivers, tight end. So, it's just going to make an all-around great offense."
Q: In your mind? Was it the Raiders all along?
Jeanty: "Yeah, once I seen the statement about [John] Spytek's son, I knew it was going to happen, there's no way. Got to keep the family together."
Q: You've lived all around the world, but now you're about to move to the desert. So, what's your mindset just kind of adjusting to Las Vegas?
Jeanty: "Yeah man, I don't know. I guess probably going to have to start wearing some sunscreen now or something once it gets hot. When I came out here for Mountain West media day, I think it was the hottest day ever, but I think I'll be alright."
