Raiders' GM Spytek Receiving Draft Advice From Unique Source
The Las Vegas Raiders are getting ready for the 2025 NFL Draft that is just around the corner. The Raiders have a new regime with new general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll, who will be selecting their first draft class with the Silver and Black. For Spytek this will be his first as a general manager. Spytek is one of the best up-and-coming general managers in all of football.
The Silver and Black will get their draft started in a couple of weeks with the sixth overall pick. The team will have many options on what to do with that pick. The Raiders can go with an offensive player or a defensive player. Spytek and the Raiders will have their final draft board soon, and there can be multiple prospects on the board for their number sixth spot.
Spytek will be getting help from Carroll who has a lot of experience in drafts from his time as the Seattle Seahawks head coach. Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will also lend a helping hand. All three will work together and draft the best players that they believe give the team the best chance to win.
Spytek is also getting advice from his son on whom he wants to see the Raiders take with the sixth overall pick.
"My oldest son has made it no secret, if we do not pick Ashton Jeanty at six, that he is walking out of the family and he is gonna find somebody else," said Spytek on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "Probably whoever takes Ashton. I think he is motivated by fantasy football and touchdowns in fantasy football. Not necessarily all of team building."
"I love that my son loves the draft process at 10 years old, and maybe he is starting to fall in love with the scouting process. I hate it a little bit to cause another life he is signing up but the passion that he has and he walked into right into our building and basically told Mark Davis, if my dad does not take Ashton Jeanty, he is doing a bad job."
At number six, the Raiders have been heavily linked to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty is seen by many as the best running back coming out of his class. He had a great season in college last season and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.
Selecting Jeanty would make a lot of sense for the team because not only do they need a running back, but their run game also struggled all of last season.
