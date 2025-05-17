Raiders Nabbed Draft's Best Skill Player in Ashton Jeanty
The Las Vegas Raiders fielded the worst rushing attack in the National Football League last season, rushing for the fewest yards in the league. The season prior, the Raiders finished the season with the third-fewest rushing yards of any team in the league. Las Vegas' ground game has been an issue.
Although the Raiders' quarterback situation was the team's biggest downfall over the past two seasons, their issues running the ball have been nearly as pressing as their issues at quarterback. Luckily for the Raiders, it appears they solved both of those issues this offseason.
By trading for Geno Smith and drafting Ashton Jeanty, the Raiders made two significant moves that should help get their ground game going. With a competent starting quarterback and improved skill positions, teams will no longer be able to stack the box against the Raiders' offense.
Las Vegas also has a new offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly and what should be an improved offensive line, which should both help Jeanty succeed even more this upcoming season. By nearly every metric, Jeanty has been set up for success during his rookie season and beyond.
Daniel Wasserman of Pro Football Focus analyzed and ranked the rookies who landed in the best possible spots for their skillset. He believes Jeanty fits with the Raiders better than any other rookie that plays a skill position fits with their respective team.
"There’s nothing standing between Ashton Jeanty and a starting role in Las Vegas. He steps into an offense with a strong foundation, running behind an offensive line consisting of five starters who earned run-blocking grades of at least 68.4 last season," Wasserman said.
"Head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly both emphasize offensive balance, and the presence of Geno Smith, who posted the NFL’s eighth-best passing grade in 2024, ensures defenses can’t load the box. With the workload and scheme on his side, Jeanty has a legitimate shot at winning Offensive Rookie of the Year."
There is reason to be hopeful for an improved Raiders team this upcoming season, especially with Jeanty in the fold. Still, the Raiders must continue to find ways to allow Jeanty to thrive in Las Vegas.
