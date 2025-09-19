Chip Kelly Opens Up About Raiders' Offensive Issues
LAS VEGAS, Nev. --The Las Vegas Raiders struggled against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. After throwing an interception on the first play of the game, the Raiders' offense looked out of synch the rest of the night. They must fix things as soon as possible.
Chip Kelly spoke before practice on Thursday.
To hear today's comments, view below.
Pete Carroll spoke Wednesday before practice. Below is a partial transcript.
Q: It's Jeremy Chinn's return to Washington, how have you felt about his play early in the season?
Coach Carroll: "I love what [Jeremy] Chinn's doing. He gives us all kinds of flexibility. We do a lot of stuff with him. He's got a lot of game. He can really run, and that's to go along with being physical and all the rest. So, he made a big play right on the first drive of the game that got us off the field for a field goal. It was good stuff. I'm concerned about guys going back, on situations like this, that they get overhyped. It means more to them, and which it does, but he has to handle that really well. I'm sure he will."
Q: Jackson Powers-Johnson was in concussion protocol. Is he out now and ready to go?
Coach Carroll: "He just had his evaluation done now, so we'll know by practice time, I think."
Q: How important is it to get that consistency in the running game and establish that?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah it is. It's particularly preparing yourself for the ends of games, so that when you get to the end of the games in you're in four-minute situations that you control the football and seal victories. That's a big part of it. We want to mix throughout. Chip [Kelly] has always been a guy that's run the ball a lot, and me too, and so we see eye-to-eye on that. The numbers haven't been as good as we want so far in the first two games.
“I happened to look at an accounting of the ball carriers throughout the league in this past weekend, and there were a lot of guys that ran the ball, 11, 12, 13 times, that were lead runners. It surprised me that there were numbers like that. There were some guys, the Colts, the guy ran 22, 23 times, or something like that. But there were a lot of guys that aren't running the ball that much. And so I'm kind of surprised at that. I felt like we might be a little more out of line than that, so we'll see. But we want more of him [Ashton Jeanty]. He ran very well when he had the ball, and so we just needed to get more snaps."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.