Top Raiders DL Target Compared to Christian Wilkins
The Las Vegas Raiders are less than a week away from spending their No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Michigan's Mason Graham is arguably one of the three best defensive players in the draft, alongside Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. Graham is widely considered to be the best interior defensive lineman to come along in several drafts, and his comparison is easily recognizable for Raider Nation.
Christian Wilkins.
CBS Sports' Josh Edwards made the comparison.
There were multiple prospects in the initial conversation regarding a comparison for Graham," wrote Edwards. "He is less athletic than Marcell Dareus had been coming out of Alabama, but he is more of a threat as a pass rusher than Dalvin Tomlinson had been coming out of the same program, so Wilkins was the compromise. The two are also of similar size. Wilkins just finished his first season with the Raiders after wrapping up a five-year stint with the Dolphins, who drafted him No. 13 overall."
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared Graham to Wilkins, too:
"Three-technique who provides activity, effort, strength and quickness. Graham’s first-step quickness makes interior disruption inevitable. He has the instant read and response to regularly beat lateral blocks. He’s stout at the point of attack with great leverage and body control but will lose some ground against double teams. Graham’s lack of length makes it tougher for him to find quick wins as a rusher, but he more than makes up for it with his activity level and foot quickness. Harmonious hands and feet are the catalyst for his edge-to-edge counters, while his extended effort and closing burst help him get home. He may not dominate as a pro but his strength, body control and quickness should allow him to play his brand of ball and become a good starter in an upfield defensive front.
Graham would bring a young, high-end talent to the interior of the defensive line and provide a long-term boost to the position. The Raiders still have Wilkins and they re-signed esteemed veteran Adam Butler, considered one of the better gap-sound interior tackles in the league.
