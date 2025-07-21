Defensive Players Must Adjust to DC Patrick Graham
The Las Vegas Raiders want to be better on the defensive side of the ball in 2025. The good news for the Raiders is they will have their defensive coordinator back next season. That is something the new regime of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek did not want to lose from last year's team. Under Graham, the Raiders' defense has improved each season.
Graham was getting looks at potential head coaching jobs at the beginning of the offseason and even defensive coordinator looks from other teams.
But in the end, he came back to the Silver and Black, and that was one of the biggest moves that the Raiders had this offseason. Now, Graham will do his best to make the defense a good one next season. And he has a lot of young talent next season.
Graham is a defensive coordinator who is very detailed and knows what he wants out of his defense on each play. It is detailed because he is one of the best defensive coordinators in the National Football League. One thing that Graham has done well over the last few seasons as well is getting his players in the best position to find success. It does not matter if they are veterans or young players.
But one thing that the new players will have to learn from Graham heading into training camp is his verbiage on the defensive side of the ball. That is going to be a key for the Raiders defense to get off to the start they want. And the good thing is they have a lot of veteran on that side of the ball who are going to help their new teammates.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Graham's defense on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Some of these young players are not used to playing with detailed play calling on offense and especially on defense, like they are going to get from Patrick Graham. That is always an adjustment for almost every defensive player," said Carpenter. "Because he is highly intelligent and his plays are very specific. That is a big deal to Patrick Graham. When you talk about rookies adjusting."
The Raiders will need to make sure their players know what they are doing next season on the field, and it starts in training camp.
