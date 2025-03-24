Raiders May Run it Back with Right Tackle Situation
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking closely at their roster this offseason.
General manager John Spytek has been active in replacing talent that left in free agency and adding important depth pieces who could contribute in 2025.
One position the Raiders have not added to, however, is right tackle. Las Vegas has two starting-caliber tackles on the right side, DJ Glaze and Thayer Munford.
While the Raiders could be waiting until the 2025 NFL Draft to address the offensive tackle spot, there is a chance they won’t, and they roll with Glaze and Munford.
Is this the right move, or should the Raiders consider adding to this position?
Glaze had an impressive rookie season, taking over for Munford as the starter when Munford suffered an injury early in the season. Despite Munford coming back healthy, Glaze did not give up the starting role.
According to Pro Football Focus, Glaze played 998 snaps at right tackle, allowing 51 total pressures and three sacks. He earned a 66.1 overall grade, the seventh-highest on the team and fourth-highest offensive lineman.
Do the Raiders feel like Glaze is their right tackle of the future? He played well all season, given that he was a raw third-round rookie who needed time to develop.
The Raiders were encouraged by what they saw from Glaze, and it would make sense if they rolled with him as the starter.
If Pete Carroll sticks with Glaze, Munford should serve as a more than capable backup option. He was solid in 2023 when he played 521 snaps.
However, it would not be surprising if Carroll opened up the right tackle spot as an offseason competition, as he is not very familiar with either player. This could be a chance for Munford to take the starting job back.
With so many talented pass-rushers in the AFC West, should the Raiders be comfortable with this group as they look to make a playoff push? Or should they add a veteran option to the mix to push Glaze and Munford?
No matter what the Raiders decide, their offensive line will be the lifeblood of their offense. They need Glaze or Munford to step their game up one more level if they want to be a postseason team.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.