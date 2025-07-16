Derek Carr Heaps Praise On Oakland Coliseum
The Raiders called the City of Oakland home for many years. That is where they started their franchise, and that is where they created so many memories throughout their rich history. The Raiders were playing in the Oakland Coliseum, and it was like no other. It was a home that no visitor could come into and take over. It was a special place, and the Raiders were special in that stadium.
Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr recently talked about playing part of his career in the Coliseum during his career with the Raiders. Carr had so many memories in that stadium, and that is where he played out his childhood dream.
"Number one, toughest places to play, it rains in the stadium and both teams walk out the same tunnel, and all of the stuff dripping from the seats is falling on you, and you are getting hit from who knows what it is," said Carr on the Home Grown Network. "You played on literally cement half the year, and the crowd was the best crowd in all the world. It was the Oakland Coliseum."
"It was the greatest place to play. It was the toughest place to play ... It was an amazing atmosphere."
Carr called it a career and retired this offseason. Carr is one of the best quarterbacks, if not the best quarterback, in the Raiders' franchise history. He is one of the best to ever suit up for the Silver and Black as well. Carr was a staple for the Raiders for many years, and it was fun to watch him play, especially for Raider Nation.
Carr led the Raiders to the playoffs twice in 2016 and 2021. Unfortunately, in 2016, Carr got injured towards the end of the season and could not play in the playoff game. Many see that 2016 season as a season where the Raiders could have made a deep playoff run, but the Carr injury put that to rest. In 2021, Carr led the Raiders to an incredible late-season run to get into the playoffs.
Per Raiders: Carr was drafted with the 36th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Raiders. In nine seasons with the team, he broke nearly every franchise passing record, recording 63 wins as a starter and 33 game-winning drives. He holds the franchise record for passing yards (35,222), passing touchdowns (217), pass completions (3,201) and pass attempts (4,958). He also earned four Pro Bowl nods as a Raider.
