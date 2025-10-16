Devin White Shouts Out Maxx Crosby's Impact on Raiders Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders' defense this season has been the best unit on the team. They have also been one of the better defenses in the National Football League. One area that they have been excellent in is stopping the run. That is something that a year ago was not going good for the Silver and Black.
One player who is turning back the clock and having a good season so far is linebacker Devin White. The Raiders brought in White this offseason to give them a veteran presence in the middle of the field and in the middle of that defense.
He has been playing like the linebacker that the Raiders general manager drafted when they were both part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization. White has been more than good, and the Raiders gave him the opportunity to show he can still play at a high level.
This past Sunday, the Raiders won at home in front of Raider Nation in Allegiant Stadium. It was also White's first home win as a Raider. White played great in Week 6. He was all over the field. His biggest play was when he forced a fumble by getting after the quarterback and setting up the Raiders' offense inside the opponent's five-yard line. Giving the Raiders an easy touchdown score.
Devin White on Maxx Crosby
After the win, White did not talk about his performance but instead praised his teammate, defensive end Maxx Crosby.
"He's a dawg. I'm a dawg," White told Sean Zittel.
"He's an alpha male. I'm an alpha male. Man, he competes every day by getting in the building early, who can work the hardest in the weight room, and I'm right there with him because I know it'll pay off for me as well. And I'm just blessed to play with such a great competitor as him "Everybody knows how talented he is, but people don't know how much work he puts in, and (Patrick Graham) said it the other day, everybody, every day got to make a choice."
"And, bro, he makes that choice every day to be up there early and sacrifice everything to go be the greatest on the field, and I'm right there with him. So, eventually, it'll pay off for everybody -- the people who put in the work. Some people don't believe that, and some people do. I'm one of the ones that do. I feel like if you do everything right and stay consistent to the grind, it'll show."
