Which Rookie the Raiders Need to Pick Up the Pace
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted a rookie wide receiver two rounds before they drafted wide receiver Dont'e Thornton. However, that receiver, Jack Bech, does not have the physical traits that Thornton has. It could be argued that, because of those traits, Thornton has greater upside.
Thornton's Slightly Unfair
Normally, a higher draft picks come with more expectations. However, an extremely productive offseason in which Thornton worked with quarterback Geno Smith more than Bech, and more than nearly any other receiver, has led to what may be unfair criticsim.
Still, the Raiders need both to develop quickly, especially Thornton. During the Bye Week, Raiders Wide Receivers Coach Chris Beatty noted where Thornton must improve. Las Vegas' offense would likely have much more success if Thornton's learning curve was shortened.
"He has to play stronger at the point of attack, the catch point. Those things have to get better. He has to be able to understand and use his speed a bit more. He has got the speed to back people off, but he has to play fast all the time. He does not always play as fast as we want him to," Beatty said.
"He is learning all that, too. I think there is a learning curve for him. This is completely different than what he was doing at Tennessee. So, that is part of it. We need him to hurry up and keep getting better. He is working hard at it.
Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll believes his rookie wide receivers still have things they must improve upon. They may be rookies, but the Raiders need them to learn quickly.
“The more plays that we can log with the new guys, Jack [Bech] and Dont'e [Thornton Jr.], we can show them the things that they need to improve on and the things that they're not quite as sharp on. It helps them. And there's some pain in that too. There's some pain in there that we have to undergo. But it's how you do it,” Carroll said.
“By the time you get to the middle of the season, these guys should have things really cleaned up, and they should be ready to go, and we can count on them, and they can come through and not be error repeaters, you know? And that's what we're working hard at."
