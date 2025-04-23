Raiders Must Address a Quiet Concern in the NFL Draft
Injuries. Injuries. Injuries. If there is one thing the Las Vegas Raiders should remember about all the roster turnover since the end of last season, it should be how quickly injuries turned last season into a nightmare. The Raiders cannot forget about what happened last season.
With that in mind, they must prepare their roster for their best players to miss time during a rigorous 17-game season. Although every team must operate like that to some degree, last season should force the Raiders to overprepare for the inevitable injuries that will happen.
This is especially the case on the Raiders' defensive line. Las Vegas has prioritized its defensive line over the last few seasons. The unit is undoubtedly the defense's strength, but it lacks the necessary depth to succeed consistently this upcoming season.
Last offseason, the Raiders made one of the most significant moves in free agency, signing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a contract worth over $100 million. He played in five games for the Raiders before missing the rest of the season due to a foot injury.
Entering last season, Wilkins was considered one of the top defensive tackles in the league. Still, his injury last season was proof of how quickly things can go south next season, if they fail to add depth along the interior defensive line and suffer even one injury to a starting defensive lineman.
The Raiders have Adam Butler, Jonah Laulu, Matthew Butler, and Leki Fotu as additional defensive tackles. Tyree Wilson can also plan along the interior defensive line, but Las Vegas needs more. Football games are won and lost in the trenches, an area the Raiders can improve.
Most of the contact in the game of football happens along the offensive and defensive line, which ensures injuries to players on both units. It is an inevitable part of the game that the Raiders must use the NFL Draft to prepare for. There are many quality defensive tackles they could add.
Las Vegas has holes on both sides of the ball. They will not use the No. 6 pick in the draft on a defensive tackle, but they should consider using a second—or third-round pick on one.
