Raiders Biggest Draft Bust in History
With the 2025 NFL Draft just around the corner, the Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the National Football League are putting their final draft preparations in place. They are putting together their final scouting reports, draft boards, and which players they want to go after in a couple of weeks. It is also an exciting time for prospects and the fans around the league.
As we inch closer to draft day, it is a very important time for teams to build from the draft and set their future up for success. Teams want to make sure they get the right players in their building and players that are best for their team and scheme.
What feels like a time where teams are setting themselves up for future glory, can also set their franchise back years and years by the way they draft players.
For the Raiders, their first-round picks have certainly not set their franchise up for success over the years. It has been more bad than good for the Silver and Black, especially in the first round.
Now, we take a look at the Raiders biggest draft fumble or what many people know as the biggest draft bust in franchise history.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame gave his list of the biggest busts in NFL Draft history, and for the Raiders, he had quarterback JaMarcus Russell.
"Russell has an overpowering case for the worst No. 1 choice in history," said Verderame. "He came into the league as a strong-armed LSU product before it became immediately apparent, he couldn’t play. Russell’s weight ballooned, the stories of his lack of preparation became legendary, and he started only 25 games over three seasons before being released."
Many consider the Raiders selecting Russell first overall in the 2007 NFL Draft as the biggest bust in history. And there is no love lost between him and Raider Nation. The organization fell for the strong arm Russell had, but that was about it. He did not work hard or have any leadership still and did not want to be mentored when he came to the league.
The Raiders will try to stay far away from doing that again in the 2025 draft. The Raiders are back in the top 10 of the draft this year. The Silver and Black will kick off the draft with the 6th overall pick.
