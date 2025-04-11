SI 1st-Round Trade For The Raiders
The time is almost here for the 2025 NFL Draft. For the Las Vegas Raiders they will have a new group selecting their draft picks this season. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek are the new team leaders in the Las Vegas and are getting set to select their first draft as members of the Silver and Black.
Carroll and Spytek got their first biggest need out the way by trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith this offseason. That will play a huge roll on how the Raiders approach the draft. It would of been likely the Raiders would have selected a quarterback if they did not trade for Smith. But now that they have, there options will be open on what players they will select.
The Silver and Black own the sixth overall pick and they can do a lot of things with that pick. There is also the possibility that the team trades that pick. If the Raiders are sold on a player and they view them as a could not miss prospect, they can trade up to select them.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame has the Raiders trading up in his recent 2025 NFL Draft mock. Verderame has the Raiders moving up from No. 6 to No. 3 with the New York Giants. He has the Raiders taking quarterback Shedeur Sanders out of the University of Colorado.
The Raiders will receive the No. 3 pick, and the Giants will receive the No. 6 and No. 68 pick.
"With Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson in tow for 2025, Giants general manager Joe Schoen trades back three spots with the Raiders, who move up for their long-term answer under center," said Verderame. "While Las Vegas gave Geno Smith an extension, Smith is the perfect player for Sanders to sit behind for a year and learn before eventually taking over."
The Raiders do have Smith under center for next season but the new regime has made it clear that they will still be looking for their future quarterback in the draft. Sanders has been linked to the Raiders since last season. Sanders has a good relationship with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and even spent time with [Geno] Smith earlier this offseason.
