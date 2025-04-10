Could Raiders Make Draft Day Trade with NFC Foe?
The Las Vegas Raiders have a young, high-potential tight end they could trade for capital in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It's not All-Pro Brock Bowers, but third-year tight end Michael Mayer, a 2023 second-round selection.
In a recent proposal, Los Angeles Rams On SI beat writer Brock Vierra wrote that a draft day trade could potentially send Mayer to the Rams for a third-round selection.
"At one point, when coming out of Notre Dame, Mayer was viewed by some as the Fighting Irish's next great tight end in the NFL. However, due to a lack of opportunities, that has yet to become the case," wrote Vierra. "The Raiders added Brock Bowers to the team in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Bowers' emergence as one of the best rookie tight ends in NFL history has taken away playing time from Mayer. His production has been poor as a result, only bringing in 48 receptions for 460 yards and two touchdowns in two years.
"The Rams own two third-round picks. Perhaps one of those picks could go to the Raiders in exchange for Mayer. Mayer would be the second-best tight end in the Rams locker room, and if he develops, he could become the heir apparent to Tyler Higbee's TE1 spot."
After their playoff loss, Rams head coach Sean McVay discussed using multiple tight ends in his offense next season. Could it be a sign that they are fishing for more talent at the position?
"It's been big. In a lot of instances, it allows us to not let people sometimes dictate the terms on you," McVay said. "[It provides] a little bit of versatility, a little bit of a change-up, and maybe some different things. That's what's cool about the playoffs. Really, we've utilized a little bit more 12-personnel. We were able to get a couple of snaps... our first touchdown was in a 13-personnel grouping."
"I think being able to activate those different things based on the availability and the versatility of those guys that you mentioned is a good thing for our group and something that if we feel like it fits this week, I think being able to mix up personnels is beneficial."
