Why the Raiders' Impressive Depth Could Be the Key to Their 2025 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders made sure to add and keep as much talent as they could offensively heading into this season. There were several positions the Raiders' coaching staff clearly valued over others.
Raiders' Depth and Versatility
Earlier this week, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly praised running back Dylan Laube for fighting to stay on the Raiders' roster. However, it is also notable just how many different ways Laube can impact the game for Las Vegas.
"He is, I think there's a role for all of those guys and I think you have to look at it like it's not just a one game season, it's a 17-game season. So, your ability to keep everybody fresh, you're thinking short term, because you're playing games. But you're also thinking long term," Kelly said.
"You have three running backs up on game day, and so you've got to be able to kind of distribute that. I think we felt as a staff, Ashton [Jeanty] played 54 snaps the week before, and that was a little heavy,” Kelly said.
Kelly noted that in addition to special teams, where Laube excels, he is also able to give the other Raiders running backs a breather. Not only is he able to do that, but the Raiders can use him on offense without missing much of a beat.
“So, how do we use that? And Dylan [Laube] has done a great job. Dylan's great in protection; Dylan does a great job as a receiver coming out of the backfield. So, he handled the two-minute for us, and then Zeus [Zamir White] handled some of the third-down stuff for us. Just so you're trying to spread those carries out," Kelly said.
"Or really not those carries out, because it doesn't matter if it's and run or pass, but you're trying to spread out the amount of snaps in a game. If you have three running backs up, and one guy's playing 55 and another guy's playing three, and another guy's playing two, over the course of the season, that guy's going to get worn down. By the time you get – 'Where's our back? Well, we ran him out by game eight.' So, I think you have to look long-term."
