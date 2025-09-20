1 Focus for Chip Kelly and the Raiders' Offense
Although the Las Vegas Raiders added to both sides of the ball, they paid special attention to the offensive side of the ball. Las Vegas revamped their skill positions throughout the offseason, adding a new running back, several recivers and of course, quarterback Geno Smith.
One Critical Factor for the Raiders' Offense
With all of the new changes the Raiders made on the offensive side of the ball, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly knows how critical it is to keep everyone engaged.
"I think it's important to keep all five guys involved in the game plan. You can't specifically just throw to one guy, because then defenses are going to start to double that one guy trying to take him away. So, you've got five eligibles on every play and at some point in time, you've got to get it to him," Kelly said.
"And I think when we hit him on the on the shallow cross, he did an unbelievable job on third down and almost slipped out of the diving tackle by the safety and that would have been an even bigger game for him. But you saw his effectiveness against the Patriots.
Kelly noted that after an offseason filled with additions across the board, the Raiders are confident in the skill players on their roster. Las Vegas has enough pass catchers to adjust to what most defenses are trying to do to them.
However, as Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers proved, things are a work in progress for the Raiders' offense. As much as the unit has improved, it still has a long way to go.
"And I think the way it's going to be, as the season expresses itself, there's going to be games where Jakobi [Meyers] is the leading receiver and Brock [Bowers] is the leading receiver, and they may try to do some things to try to take him away, and that's been talking. And Dont'e [Thornton Jr.] and the other guys have to step up," Kelly said.
"Mike Mayer, Mike did a really nice job, especially in the New England game, especially on third down, made some real critical third down conversions for us and got us into field goal range at the end of the game. So again, you're going to need all of your skill guys. You're going to need all three tight ends, you're going to need all three running backs, you're going to need all five receivers that are up on gameday to contribute to that."
