How Does Elandon Roberts Fit Raiders' Defense?
Things have changed now since head coach Peter Carroll and general manager John Spytek have taken over. They have both done a great job in putting the franchise in the best position to be successful next season and beyond. Their leadership on and off the field is going to be a great thing for the whole organization, and the players are surely going to benefit from having them.
This offseason something that has changed from last season, is the linebacker position. The Raiders will have a lot of turnover at that position on the defensive side of the ball. Last season, the Raiders had Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo leading the way in the middle of that defense. And losing them both this offseason hurt Raider Nation because they were both good players for them.
But one thing we know about Carroll is that the trust is there from everyone in the organization because he has shown throughout his legendary career that he can improve the team by bringing in his own players. And that is exactly what Carroll and Spytek did.
The Silver and Black brought in some linebackers this offseason in Elandon Roberts and Devin White. The Raiders also drafted rookie linebacker Cody Lindenberg. The team also has a few young linebackers from last season's team who will look to leap in their career in 2025. The Raiders have one of the best defensive coordinators in Patrick Graham, who will get the best out of his linebackers next season.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how the linebacker position on paper is one of the weakest groups on the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Elandon Roberts. I am a big Elandon Roberts guy," said Carpenter. "I think that Elandon is a very good player, and I think he is going to play better than fans think he will. I think we are going to step in, and he is going to do a great job. Every single person who knows him, carries him in extremely high regard, character, all of that. All of the things that they loved about Robert."
"I think Elandon Roberts is a very good fit here. He is going to be solid. He is going to be a good player. He is a solid leader in the locker room. He is a man of integrity. Off the field, if you are going to have a guy leading a room, he is a consummate professional."
