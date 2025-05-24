Podcast: Las Vegas Raiders LB Position Group Scouting Report
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode examines the linebacker room and the depth and talent that Raider Nation’s DC, Patrick Graham, has at that position.
The Las Vegas Raiders defense has been the one bright spot while the rest of the Silver and Black have struggled the last two years.
The biggest reason for that success has been the terrific leadership of the defensive coaching staff, and the stellar play that was lost in free agency by Robert Spillane.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Pete Carroll took some time after a recent OTA practice to talk about the state of Raider Nation. You can read a partial transcript below.
Head Coach Pete Carroll
Q: You talked about the defense kind of fighting back a little bit, showing something today. Is this what you're talking about with competition, you just like to see those battles back and forth?
Coach Carroll: "Absolutely. Hopefully it goes back and forth all the time. Today was the defense's day. The other day, the offense kind of won the day. So, that's kind of how we expect it to go. If you notice the last five, we're working the rookies against the rookies and seeing who wins those last five plays. So, it is part of the mentality that we've got to find ways to always keep emphasizing that we're about competing. So, it's working out okay."
Q: You mentioned the secondary making plays. What goes into teaching them how to pick their spots when it comes to being aggressive and trying to make plays?
Coach Carroll: "Well, I don't know that I would see it like that. They have to be in the right place, and they have to evaluate the concept of the call as it fits to the route concept. And then they've got to make the proper adjustments that gives them a chance, then from there, then they make the plays. So, today we made it harder on the offense. We mixed some things in there today that we were hoping would be challenging for them and they were. You give Chip [Kelly] one more day, and it's going to be hard tomorrow. He'll bring it right back at us. But really the confidence that they gain from knowing that they know what they're supposed to do, what's expected of them and then trusting that the guys around them are doing the same thing, that's what allows guys to think freely and to be confident to make the plays and break on the ball and think that, 'I'm going to get this ball, I'm not just gonna defend the play.' And so, we're trying to instill that mentality, and fortunately we have some guys that really bring it. Jeremy Chinn has really shown a lot already in leadership. Elandon Roberts has already given us a real surge in the kind of confidence that you can spread to the rest of the players. E [Eric] Stokes has done a nice job too. He's jumped right up at the corner spot. So, we're getting a lot of really good, positive things from guys that have been there before and been on some good teams and done some good winning and all that, and they're helping the other guys."
Q: I'm not sure how hands on you are Geno Smith out here, but how do you think you and him have really just picked up where you left off from Seattle?
Coach Carroll: "It's really - it's been a natural transition. From the time we first contacted him and let him know that we were in on this deal and we were trying to see if we can make some sense of it, we were both excited about it. And so, I feel really like we are connected at the hip. We have so much background. I mean, it's not just the couple seasons that he played, it's all of the years that he was there. Because to me, coaching the next quarterback up is really, really crucial. And so, we spent a lot of time communicating and setting our priorities straight, staying on course, and he's just been a champion at that. And now he comes out the other end of that time frame, and he's an elite quarterback in the league. And so, what he brings to us is great confidence. He brings to me, I know that we're going to get great play out of his spot. So it's really easy to work that out."
Q: The league decided to keep the tush push in today. You guys do have the Eagles on the schedule. I guess your thoughts on the rule in general and playing them this year?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, good choice. It's a good choice. Good choice to do that."
