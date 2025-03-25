Isaiah Pola-Mao Joins Former Raider in Impressive Statistic
The Las Vegas Raiders made a smart move this offseason after extending un-drafted free agent safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to a two-year contract worth up to $8.45 million. Throughout his first three seasons in Las Vegas, Pola-Mao has only gotten better with time.
Debuting in 2022, the Raider safety saw limited action, playing in 11 total games and collecting 20 tackles. However, it was the 2022 season that started a trend for Pola-Mao that he didn't even know yet.
Attached to his 2022 campaign, Pola-Mao dropped 14 solo tackles and one quarterback sack. He saw his role increase in 2023, playing in 16 games and collecting 20 total tackles once again, as well as one quarterback sack.
Last season was the biggest season for the newly extended Raider, breaking out for 89 total tackles, 57 solo tackles, and, you guessed it, one quarterback sack. The consecutive sack total not only has helped the Raiders defense, but also put Pola-Mao in impressive company in the history of the franchise.
As reported by Pro Football Hall of Fame International Ambassador Steve Flack, "the undrafted safety has recorded 1+ sacks in each of the last 3 seasons - the first Raiders safety to record 1+ sacks in 3 consecutive seasons since Tyvon Branch in 2009-11 (Per PFR)"
The former Raider in Tyvon Branch had a strong career as apart of the franchise. That being said, perhaps the front office saw some similarities between Branch and Pola-Mao which led to the extension. After all, Pola-Mao is still only 25 years old with his whole career ahead of him.
The Raider defense only benefits from having Pola-Mao on the field, especially if he is finding ways to not only collect a large number of total tackles, but also sneaking his way through the offense to sack their quarterback.
Branch's streak of three seasons in a row with 1+ sacks ended in the 2012 campaign, as he was only able to play in 14 games while collecting 94 tackles after an injury held him back. If the new Raiders safety in Pola-Mao can collect one quarterback sack, he can pencil himself in as the only Raider safety in history with four consecutive years of at least one sack.
Whatever you do, make sure that you follow us on X (Twitter) and IG because doing so ensures that you never miss another story.
We want to hear from you, so sound off on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.