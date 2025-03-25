Two TE’s That Should Be on Raiders Draft Radar
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a ton of predictions surrounding what direction they are going with their first round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. While there are a slew of star studded options to consider in round one, the Raiders shouldn't look past the talent that falls to them in round two and beyond.
Given the success that the Raiders got with their first round draft pick last season in tight end Brock Bowers, the franchise has been rumored to be looking to move on from the teams' 2023 second round draft pick in Michael Mayer, giving the front office more to look at in the upcoming tight end draftee department.
There are several tight end options that would be suitable to add to the roster behind Bowers, especially if the Raiders do flip Mayer to another team this offseason. Even Raiders.com listed two tight end options that are heating up going into the NFL Draft, and both are options the franchise should keep on their radars.
The first is tight end Mason Taylor out of LSU. Taylor has spent three years with the Tigers and saw his production increase from freshman year to junior year. Last season with the program was by far the season that put Taylor on several franchise's map of potential draftees.
Taylor collected 546 receiving yards in 55 receptions last season, blowing both his previous highs in each category out of the water.
Taylor also received a 6.40 grade from NFL.com, which correlates to a become starter withing two years. If Taylor does fall down the rankings to the Raiders in the second round, he is definitely an option for the front office to consider adding to the cause.
The other tight end one the radar should be Elijah Arroyo out of Miami. Arroyo had a hard time finding his spot on the Hurricanes until his final season with the program, in which he shined. In 35 receptions he brought in 590 receiving yards and scored seven touchdowns.
NFL.com listed Arroyo as a future average starter, wherever he may land. After his strong season, he cracked the Top 50 prospect rankings, easily giving the Raiders franchise to consider bringing him in in the second round, should they want to prioritize the position.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.