One Prospect Raiders Shouldn't Look Past in NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders inch closer and closer to the big decision day in the NFL Draft, with several predictions being thrown the franchise's way on who they should select The franchise holds the sixth overall pick in the draft, meaning they will need countless plan B options if certain prospects go earlier than anticipated.
That being said, the latter half of the NFL Draft should be wide open for the Raiders, assuming they address their largest hole areas in round one. One prospect that the franchise shouldn't look past, should he fall to them past the first round, is cornerback Trey Amos out of Mississippi.
Amos was recently listed in a four round mock draft by NFL.com's Chad Reuter, landing with the franchise in the second round following taking Ashton Jeanty with their first round pick. Adding a player like Amos could provide the roster an immediate impact given the youthfulness the cornerback position already holds.
According to an analysis made by NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, Amos has the ability to become a future starter, should everything work out in his favor. His 4.43 second 40-yard dash shows that if the Raiders were to pull the trigger on him, they'd be adding a tone of speed to the defense.
"Amos uses physicality and length to shrink the 50/50 odds in his favor. He can play in multiple coverage but is most consistent in zone. Amos needs to ramp up his run support and trust his eyes in space, but he has the goods to become a solid starting outside corner," Zierlen wrote.
His first and final year with the Ole Miss Rebels saw the best collegiate stats of his five year career. Last campaign, Amos collected 50 total tackles, with 39 solo tackles and 13 passes defended. If he can bring any form of his senior year to the Raiders, the defense could be in the conversation of Top 10 defense in the league.
After losing impactful defenders to free agency, it would be smart for the new front office in general manager John Spytek to continue his successful scouting prowl to bring new talents to Las Vegas, potentially in the form of Amos.
