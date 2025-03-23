What Raiders Do in Recent Four Round Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have been subject to a ton of mock drafts surrounding the upcoming NFL Draft, as the franchise holds the sixth overall pick. After addressing certain positional needs this offseason thus far, the Raiders still have the ability to boost the roster for the future through the draft.
Last season the Raiders took tight end Brock Bowers 13th overall in what turned out to be a match made in heaven for the franchise. After seeing what Bowers could accomplish, the Raiders should feel semi confident in landing a franchise altering player with an earlier pick than they possessed last season.
In a recent four round mock draft by NFL.com's Chad Reuter, the Raiders would be kept busy on both offensive and defensive areas. Below is who Reuter believes the franchise will/should go with in their first four round draft picks.
Round 1, Pick 6: RB Ashton Jeanty
"It's no secret new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll wants to run the ball. Jeanty will likely pound the rock 20-25 times a game without hesitation, running through contact and exploding for big gains in the open field," Reuter wrote.
Jeanty has been linked to the Raiders since other prospects' draft stocks climbed and fell respectively. The franchise just added veteran running back Raheem Mostert to hold down the run game this season, but it is on a one year deal. Given the lack of success in the run game last season, the franchise could look to add a running back in the early rounds.
Round 2, Pick 37: CB Trey Amos
The Ole Miss Rebels product saw his game jump to a whole new level in 2024, collecting a collegiate career high 50 total tackles, as well as 39 solo tackles, 13 passes defended and three interceptions. Given the youthful depth at the cornerback position within the Las Vegas franchise, the second round pick up could make sense for the Raiders.
Adding to the defense is also crucial through the draft given the pieces the franchise has lost this season. After a strong senior campaign, Amos could turn a few heads this draft season, while also aiding the cornerback depth behind Decamerion Richardson as he goes into year two in Las Vegas.
Round 3, Pick 68: QB Jalen Milroe
One of the more underrated quarterbacks listed for the draft, the Raiders should be interested in seeing what options lie out in the draft at the QB position. While they did just acquire Geno Smith, the former Seattle Seahawk isn't getting any younger.
Last season for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Milore set a collegiate career high in passing yards with 2,844, had 205 completions, a passer rating of 148.8 and secured 16 touchdowns. He saw an increase in interceptions however, a potential factor that could push him back in the draft.
Round 4, Pick 108: LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson
Much like the other three players on the list, Dumas-Johnson had a strong senior season with the Kentucky Wildcats. Once again, the Raiders could add a player such as Dumas-Johnson to strengthen the defense, one area the franchise has been middle of the pack with across the NFL.
Through his five seasons in college, Dumas-Johnson recorded 13 quarterback sacks, with back to back seasons earning 3.5. If drafted, Dumas-Johnson would be going into his age 23-24 season as a first year pro, which should only help the Raiders from a size and muscle standpoint.
