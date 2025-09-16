Fantasy Takeaways from Raiders Week 2 Loss vs. Chargers
After a highly encouraging upset win over the New England Patriots in the 2025 NFL season opener, the Las Vegas Raiders were unable to keep the good times rolling. They set out to get another stunner on the road in Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, but failed to start the Pete Carroll era 2-0.
All of the fears that surrounded this Raiders team in the offseason reared their ugly head in this one. The offensive line was dominated in the trenches by the Chargers all night.
Geno Smith was constantly on the run, and even when he had a decent pocket, he looked visibly rattled by the pressure he had seen earlier in the game, likely giving him flashbacks to his time with the Seattle Seahawks last year.
Starting right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson missed Game 2 with a concussion, leaving an already questionable O-line with a massive hole on its flank. That proved to be immensely consequential against LA. Las Vegas' pitiful offensive showing in this one has to have fantasy owners questioning all the Raiders on their roster.
Raiders' offense looked completely disheveled
1. Geno Smith
What's the opposite of a game ball? Whatever it is, it went to Geno Smith in the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished his night with just 180 yards on 24-of-43 passing, throwing zero touchdowns while giving away three interceptions.
Justin Herbert and the Chargers were able to get rolling in the second quarter, hitting several deep shots and putting the Raiders down big early in the contest. That put the onus on the Raiders and Smith to respond with their passing game. Unfortunately, their offensive line wasn't up to task, and Geno couldn't work through his poor protection to pull this one out.
This could be a recurring problem for Smith and the Raiders. He still took several deep shots, maintaining his potential to be a top 10-to-15 fantasy quarterback, but owners should be highly wary of any matchups against strong defensive lines and pass-rushes.
2. Ashton Jeanty
Aside from Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty was the biggest victim of the Raiders' poor offensive-line play. He was more effective against the Chargers than he showed in Week 1 versus the New England Patriots, but he only got 11 carries for 43 yards.
Despite the lackluster statistical output, he did showcase some of the wiggle and explosiveness that made him the sixth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, it seems like his fantasy prospects will largely depend on whether the Raiders can avoid going down early against their opponent. When they do, his volume could be severely limited until he can prove that he's just as valuable as a pass protector and receiver as he is shooting out of the backfield on early downs.
3. Jakobi Meyers
Jakobi Meyers was arguably the most reliable weapon for the Raiders' offense in Week 2. He garnered 12 targets, came down with six of them, and totaled 68 yards. Most of that yardage came after the catch, too.
Through two games, he's shown to be one of Geno Smith's favorite targets, capable of making himself available on short routes and in the middle of the field. Between his expected volume and his ability to make plays with the rock in his hands, he should be a borderline WR2 for almost any fantasy team moving forward.
