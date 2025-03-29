Raiders Linked to Star UCLA Edge Rusher in Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are searching for the best talent in the 2025 NFL Draft.
This is one of the deepest defensive line classes in the draft at both edge and tackle. The Raiders are solid in both those departments, but it never hurts to add more depth.
The Raiders have plenty of draft picks and could stand to add talent at both spots. That’s what this process is for: they can find the players who best fit the new culture Pete Carroll is creating.
Las Vegas has found success from the UCLA football program in the past, and it appears it is looking in that direction again.
According to TheDraftNetwork’s Ryan Fowler, the Raiders will host a visit with Bruins' edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo. He also has visits set up with several other teams.
In his career at California and UCLA, Oladejo totaled 240 tackles, 25 for loss, a forced fumble, six passes defended, two interceptions, and six sacks. He had the best season of his career last year with the Bruins.
Oladejo has an intriguing physical profile and would be a solid rotational pass rusher, should the Raiders go in that direction. He could be available in the second or third round, but his draft stock rises by the day.
Oladejo is 6-foot-3 and weighs 259 pounds, giving him good size for an edge rusher and someone who could kick inside on certain downs. While his production is not eye-popping, he has the physical profile a coach like Rob Leonard could work with.
Despite being an experienced college player, Oladejo is raw. He may need time to develop his game at the next level, but sitting behind Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce would be one of the best ways he can do that.
The Raiders are clearly interested in Oladejo, as teams must save visits for players they are serious about drafting. While they have plenty of other pressing needs, adding to the defensive line is never a bad idea.
Coming to the Raiders would be a good situation for Oladejo. Obviously, plenty of other teams will have their eyes on him, but if they have the opportunity to take him in a spot they feel comfortable, they should not hesitate.
