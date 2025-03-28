NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Choose Jeanty Over Sanders
The Las Vegas Raiders is a team that will benefit greatly from the sixth overall pick they deserve after only winning four games last season. They've done a good job in free agency to turn things around, but they still have lots of positions of need across their roster.
I believe they've done such a good job at turning this franchise around in the right direction; they could be in the mix for a playoff spot next season. That all boils down to their aggressiveness in pursuing the most important position in the sport, the quarterback.
They were getting nowhere with their tandem of Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell, so their trade for Geno Smith makes sense. He's a savvy veteran who gets to reunite with Pete Carroll and, with good protection, is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the league.
At the same time, he isn't getting any younger and doesn't give this team much hope of anything past this season and beyond. It's expected that when they make their selection, none of the two top quarterback prospects will be available.
Chris Trapasso is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and in his mock draft, he has the Raiders taking Ashton Jeanty with their high draft pick. This isn't out of the ordinary, but in his mock draft, Shedeur Sanders is still available when they're on the clock.
"With Jeanty in the mix, the Raiders are much more dangerous on paper now than they were a year ago," is all Trapasso had to say regarding his prediction. This is a bold prediction because if this were to happen in real life less than a month away, I would anticipate more hesitation on the Raiders front office to make that selection.
If Sanders is available, I think it'd be in the Raider's best interest to draft him over Jeanty. Sanders would most likely have to sit for next season so as not to make their signing of Smith null and void, but he gives the team a direction that Jeanty doesn't, at least not in the same way.
Of course, Jeanty is an amazing prospect and comes into this offense and changes the complexion of it for next season and beyond. However, they're still lacking a franchise quarterback, and there are many running backs they could target in later rounds of the draft.
Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.