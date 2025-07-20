Former Raiders Wide Receiver Falls Out of Top Ten Rankings
Former Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams remains a controversial and polarizing figure within Raider Nation as his time in the Silver and Black was marked with institutional failure and constant what-ifs, while his exit in the middle of the 2024 season left a bitter taste with many.
When the Raiders traded Adams to the New York Jets, there was a belief that Adams, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Allen Lazard would be able to recreate the magic they once had in Green Bay, especially on a team with Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and a ferocious defense.
That ended up not being the case either, as Adams suffered from more institutional failures and would depart from the Jets following the 2024 NFL season.
As a result of his performances, split between the two organizations, Adams was left out of ESPN's Jeremy Fowler's top ten receiver rankings, rankings that consist of the opinions made by league-wide executives, scouts, and coaches.
"Adams' combined 2024 numbers -- 85 catches, 1,063 yards and 8 TDs with the Raiders and Jets -- were enough for the Rams to ink Adams to a two-year, $44 million deal in March," wrote Fowler. "But at age 32 and given his teams' struggles in both Las Vegas and New York, Adams will have to prove he can continue to make the kind of impact required of the league's deep pool of elite receiver candidates."
When Adams arrived in Las Vegas, he was considered by many as one of the best, if not the best, wide receivers in all of the NFL, and his absence from Green Bay was immediately felt with the Packers missing the postseason for the first time in Matt LaFleur's tenure as head coach.
However, despite jaw-dropping performances, the Raiders couldn't get over the hump with Adams, most notably losing in Kansas City during the 2022 season despite Adams having three receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
Now Adams is with the Rams, and the Raiders have Jakobi Meyers as their WR1. Meyers, despite poor quarterback play, put up career-high numbers following Adams' departure, and with Geno Smith throwing him the football, perhaps it is Meyers who is destined to return the Raiders to the mountain top.
