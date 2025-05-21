Where Does Raiders' Geno Smith Land in Quarterback Rankings?
There are two Geno Smith's. The resurgent quarterback who waited his turn, a turn that seemed like it would never come, taking an opportunity to replace a franchise legend in a multi-year adventure that has secured him career earnings that will exceed $150 million.
Then there is the Geno Smith that most diehard college football fans remember. The big man on campus for the West Virginia Mountaineers. Perhaps a mayor of Morgantown, Smith threw for over 11,000 yards and scored 101 total touchdowns in his three years as a starter.
Smith has always been a big-time player, once helping put up 70 points in a win over Clemson in the 2012 Orange Bowl.
Now, for the first time in his entire professional career, Smith has a coaching staff that believes in him and an offense built to compete, perhaps bringing Smith's prolific play from the Mountaineers to the NFL.
While Pete Carroll and Smith put in work during their time in Seattle, their interior offensive line remained a massive issue for years. Despite that, Smith never had a losing record in his three years as a starter with the Seahawks and now with the Raiders, he's entering an offense being built in the same way Carroll built his during his first years in the Pacific Northwest.
Therefore, Pro Football Focus' John Kosko named Smith as the tenth best quarterback in the NFL, classifying him as a Tier 3a passer or a solid starter who's flashed high-end play. An appropriate description for the mobile gunslinger with a rocket arm and a beautiful spiral.
"Few would have pegged Smith to grade as the sixth-best passer in the NFL over the past two seasons, but here we are," wrote Kosko. "In fact, his 85.8 passing grade in that span is just 0.2 points shy of Patrick Mahomes. After being traded for a third-round pick this offseason, Smith should enjoy an improved offensive line but a downgrade in receiving weapons. He protects the football and has a knack for generating big-time throws."
It's not necessarily a downgrade because Seattle was moving D.K. Metcalf anyway and no one really knows how Cooper Kupp is going to perform for the Seahawks.
Smith has Brock Bowers, and thus, he'll be alright. Expect big things from the big man this fall.
