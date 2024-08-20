EXCLUSIVE: Las Vegas Raiders CB Jakorian Bennett from the Locker Room
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are entering their fifth week of training camp and are preparing to host the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in the last exhibition of this season on Friday.
Silver and Black Coach Antonio Pierce has announced that Gardner Minshew is the team's starting quarterback, and the team is moving on.
None of the starts will play on Friday night.
CB Jakorian Bennett took time in the locker room after the Raiders' loss to the Cowboys to discuss his thoughts on the state of the Raider Nation.
We have everything that he said for you, and you can watch it below:
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spoke recently before practice, and below is a partial transcript.
Q: Now that you've made the decision, you've seen obviously, weeks and weeks of him, now you've seen two games. What are some of the things you'd like to see from Gardner Minshew going forward? The characteristics you want to see him leading this team?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, well, one, his personality is affectionate, his image is affectionate, his leadership is affectionate. Things of improvement, footwork in the pocket, staying on script. There's some magic about him when he does break the pocket and does his thing, but there's a lot of times where if the first or second read is there, we got to let it rip. So, he understands that, and more importantly taking care of the football."
