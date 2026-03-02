Raiders Complete Significant Step Under Klint Kubiak
The Las Vegas Raiders have completed yet another step of the early stages of Klint Kubiak's tenure. Within a few short weeks of his accepting the job, Las Vegas has taken another step forward.
The Raiders made up for lost time by quickly filling out Kubiak's staff. The first-time head coach hired his three coordinators within about a week of accepting the position. Las Vegas recently announced Kubiak's staff has been filled out completely. The Raiders can now move on to other issues.
Kubiak knows how vital it is for his coaching staff to be on the same page. Las Vegas' new coaching staff had a few familiar faces on it, notably Rob Leonard and Joe Woods. Several coaches who were added have worked together previously, which should help Kubiak's transition.
Offensive Coaching Staff
Andrew Janocko, Offensive Coordinator
Zach Azzanni, Wide Receivers
Pete Collins, Offensive Quality Control
Rick Dennison, Offensive Line
- Nick Holz, Offensive Pass Game Coordinator
- Mario Jeberaeel, Offensive Run Game Coordinator
- Conner McQueen, Offensive Quality Control
- Luke Steckel, Tight Ends
- Ben Wilkerson, Assistant Offensive Line
- Omar Young, Running Backs
Defensive Coaching Staff
- Rob Leonard, Defensive Coordinator
- Steve Ferentz, Defensive Assistant
- Drew Gaither, Defensive Quality Control
- Cody Grimm, Defensive Quality Control
- Al Holcomb, Senior Defensive Assistant
- Kenyon Jackson, Assistant Defensive Line
- Ketner Kupp, Defensive Quality Control
- Matt Robinson, Safeties
- Travis Smith, Defensive Line
- Ronnell Williams, Linebackers
- Joe Woods, Pass Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs
The Raiders will need to rebuild their roster on both sides of the ball. However, even then, they will need improvement from their coaching staff. Kubiak and the Raiders hope the group of coaches they have assembled will help expedite their turnaround.
Las Vegas has continued to search for a head coach to solidify the position after years of instability. However, a head coach is only as strong as the staff underneath him and the players on the field. Las Vegas' front office hopes to supply Kubiak with plenty of solid options at both places.
“I hope you guys know I've never called the game by myself. That's something we do as a coaching staff together. We plan together. We communicate on game day together, quarterback coach, pass game coordinator, run game coordinator, that is a group effort,” Kubiak said.
“So, I plan on continuing to collaborate with our coaches and making everybody a part of the game planning process. You know, whoever sends it into the QB and says, ‘Wristband 13,’ I think anybody can do that, but how we communicate on game day will be really important.”
