Raiders Complete Significant Step Under Klint Kubiak

The Las Vegas Raiders have completed yet another step of the early stages of Klint Kubiak's tenure. Within a few short weeks of his accepting the job, Las Vegas has taken another step forward.

The Raiders made up for lost time by quickly filling out Kubiak's staff. The first-time head coach hired his three coordinators within about a week of accepting the position. Las Vegas recently announced Kubiak's staff has been filled out completely. The Raiders can now move on to other issues.

Kubiak knows how vital it is for his coaching staff to be on the same page. Las Vegas ' new coaching staff had a few familiar faces on it, notably Rob Leonard and Joe Woods. Several coaches who were added have worked together previously, which should help Kubiak's transition.

Offensive Coaching Staff

Andrew Janocko, Offensive Coordinator

Zach Azzanni, Wide Receivers

Pete Collins, Offensive Quality Control

Rick Dennison, Offensive Line

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nick Holz, Offensive Pass Game Coordinator

Mario Jeberaeel, Offensive Run Game Coordinator

Nick Holz, Offensive Pass Game Coordinator

Conner McQueen, Offensive Quality Control

Tennessee Titans Offensive Coordinator Nick Holz speaks with the media during OTAs at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, May 28, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Luke Steckel, Tight Ends

Ben Wilkerson, Assistant Offensive Line

Omar Young, Running Backs

Defensive Coaching Staff

Rob Leonard, Defensive Coordinator

Steve Ferentz, Defensive Assistant

Drew Gaither, Defensive Quality Control

Cody Grimm, Defensive Quality Control

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Al Holcomb, Senior Defensive Assistant

Kenyon Jackson, Assistant Defensive Line

Ketner Kupp, Defensive Quality Control

Oct 19, 2019; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Lovie Smith hugs defensive lineman Kenyon Jackson (left) after the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Matt Robinson, Safeties

Travis Smith, Defensive Line

Ronnell Williams, Linebackers

Joe Woods, Pass Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs

August 15, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders defensive backs coach Joe Woods before the game against the Detroit Lions at O.co Coliseum. The Raiders defeated the Lions 27-26. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Raiders will need to rebuild their roster on both sides of the ball. However, even then, they will need improvement from their coaching staff. Kubiak and the Raiders hope the group of coaches they have assembled will help expedite their turnaround.

Las Vegas has continued to search for a head coach to solidify the position after years of instability. However, a head coach is only as strong as the staff underneath him and the players on the field. Las Vegas' front office hopes to supply Kubiak with plenty of solid options at both places.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I hope you guys know I've never called the game by myself. That's something we do as a coaching staff together. We plan together. We communicate on game day together, quarterback coach, pass game coordinator, run game coordinator, that is a group effort,” Kubiak said.

“So, I plan on continuing to collaborate with our coaches and making everybody a part of the game planning process. You know, whoever sends it into the QB and says, ‘Wristband 13,’ I think anybody can do that, but how we communicate on game day will be really important.”

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly during training camp press conference at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.