Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Complete Recap of the Horrible Loss to the Broncos
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast features a complete recap of the disastrous loss to the Denver Broncos, and we have it all for you below:
DENVER, Col.—The Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) suffered a horrible loss tonight to the Denver Broncos (3-2) 34-18.The Raiders came out on fire, dominating the game. On the verge of going up 17-0, Gardner Minshew threw a terrible pass that was turned into a pick-six, and the Silver and Black collapsed.
From that moment forward, the Broncos controlled every part of the game, and the Raiders suffered a “Mile High Meltdown,” leaving the team wondering what happened.
The off-field drama with WR Davante Adams was not the reason for this loss as they started fast; it comes to a talented team that is young, isn’t mentally tough, and needs a major upgrade at the most essential position in the NFL, the quarterback spot.
It is that simple.
With 12 games to go, this team certainly won’t quit, and neither will they give up, but at some point, they will have to dig their way out of the proverbial pit.
All three of the Raider Nation's losses were games they should have won: at Los Angeles versus the Chargers, at home versus the Carolina Panthers, and today.
Pierce was non-committal about who the quarterback will be next week, but one thing is sure: the Raiders are not good enough to help other teams and win.
It is hard enough to win the NFL facing any opponent, especially when you are helping them.
The entire performance was riddled with Silver and Black mistakes; it was a disaster.
