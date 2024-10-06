Mile High Meltdown: Raiders Lose Third Game Due to Own Faults
For nearly the first one-and-a-half quarters, the Las Vegas Raiders controlled the tempo of their Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos. Until one play changed the trajectory of the entire game.
Las Vegas blew an early 10-0 lead, ultimately falling 34-18 and allowing Denver to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Silver and Black.
The Raiders' offense came out strong, scoring in just four plays, the last having been a 57-yard touchdown by rookie tight end Brock Bowers, the first of his NFL career.
The defense fed off the successful first drive, limiting Denver's offense to seven plays and forcing the home team to punt.
Las Vegas continued to thrive on offense, as quarterback Gardner Minshew II distributed the ball to wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, as well as running back Alexander Mattison, for big gains. The Raiders would have to settle for a 40-yard field goal attempt, which kicker Daniel Carlson made to give Las Vegas an early 10-0 lead.
Denver would finally get on the board with a field goal on its next possession, but the Raiders' offense continued to roll -- until it didn't.
A quick 40-yard run from Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah put Las Vegas in enemy territory just one play into the drive. The Raiders continued to march, getting all the way to Denver's 5-yard line.
On a play where Minshew could have easily found a wide open Bowers, he threw it over the rookie tight end and into the hands of Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who took it all the way to the opposite end zone, tying the contest at 10 points apiece.
The rest of the half was a defensive battle, as the Raiders punted three times, while Denver punted twice. It wasn't until the final seconds of the half that a team was able to take the lead.
The Broncos made a 44-yard field goal, once again attaining points it shouldn't have, as a costly 15-yard penalty committed by Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson turned an initially missed 59-yard attempt into a 3-point Denver advantage going to the locker room.
Las Vegas committed five first-half penalties.
The Raiders' defense came out with a vengeance to open the second half, forcing a three-and-out that was capped off by a sack from Crosby, his second of the contest.
Unfortunately for the offense, it was to no avail, as the Raiders were dominated up front and forced to punt after six plays.
Denver's offense came out hot on the next drive as the unit marched down for its first offensive touchdown of the game. It took just six plays.
The Raiders would find themselves down two possessions.
With an opportunity to respond, Minshew threw his second pick of the contest, one that would end his time under center in this Week 5 contest.
Fortunately for the Raiders, the Broncos' offense couldn't take advantage this time and would have to punt the ball back to Las Vegas.
Quarterback Aidan O'Connell took over for Minshew on the next drive, but there was no immediate change as Denver would force a three-and-out.
Denver answered this time around, finding the end zone to cap off an eight-play, 58-yard drive, giving the Broncos a comfortable 27-10 lead.
On the very first play of the Raiders' next possession, O'Connell threw a pass intended for Bowers, but it was tipped in the air and brought down by Surtain, his second pick of the day.
O'Connell responded admirably on the offense's next drive, throwing for 69 yards, with passes to Meyers, DJ Turner, and Tucker, as well as a 4-yard completion to Bowers to open the drive.
The drive ended with a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Abdullah. The Raiders went for 2 and executed with a run from Mattison.
That was the end of the scoring for either team, as Denver would walk off the field victorious in this rivalry for the first time since 2019.
The Raiders fall to 2-3. They will return home for a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday.
