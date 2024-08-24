Raiders' D-Line Depth Proves Valuable, Team Finally Fights to the End in Preseason Finale
For a game that didn't consist of offensive or defensive starters for the Las Vegas Raiders, their preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Friday night was probably their most entertaining.
The game resulted in a 24-24 tie, with a thrilling final couple of minutes to conclude the Raiders' 2024 preseason.
As had been the case in the Raiders' first two preseason games, there were ups and downs in Friday's contest, but what was evident throughout was the effort.
Of course, it's not going to be the prettiest game when both teams are displaying players looking to make their respective teams. Even so, there were several bright spots for the Raiders, starting with the defensive line.
The Silver and Black already have one of the best defensive line units in the NFL, and in Friday's contest, it was more clear than ever that its depth should be quite dependable this season.
Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson set the tone early for the group, earning a big-time 5-yard tackle for loss on the opening drive, his efforts, along with great back-to-back coverage plays from defensive end Charles Snowden, would force San Fransco's offense -- primarily made up of its starters to open the game, mind you -- to settle for a field goal.
On the 49ers' next possession, Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler added his contribution to the mix with a sack on the second play of the drive, Las Vegas' first sack of the entire preseason.
The Raiders' secondary, while inconsistent, got in on the action at times as well, starting with former fifth-round pick, safety Chris Smith II. Smith delayed the 49ers' first touchdown with an open-field tackle against George Kittle, one of the best tight ends in the league. The two-time college football national champion wrapped up the night with four tackles, while his fellow secondary teammates, cornerback Jaquan Sheppard and safety Jaydon Grant each tallied nine tackles.
Smith followed that play with an interception on just the second play of San Francisco's next possession. The play was made possible by a rush from Robinson and solid coverage by Raiders cornerback Sam Webb, who turned in six tackles.
The 49ers' offense seemed momentarily rattled its next time out, as the Raiders would force a three-and-out. Their success was awarded with a 81-yard punt return touchdown from Raiders wide receiver Tyreik McAllister, finally putting points on the board for the Silver and Black and bailing out the offense's slow start.
Later in the half, the Raiders rebounded from a San Francisco touchdown that had regained a two-possession lead for the visitors. Las Vegas would stop the 49ers on their final possession of the first half, due in large part to sacks by Byron Young and Snowden.
Offensively, the Raiders didn't come alive until late in the first half when Nathan Peterman led a 10-play, 79-yard drive that ended with a 14-yard touchdown reception by Kristian Wilkerson, bringing the Silver and Black within 3 points. San Francisco led 17-14 at halftime. That would be Peterman's lasting impression.
The veteran quarterback finished the contest with 108 passing yards and a touchdown.
Raiders rookie quarterback Carter Bradley would step in under center for the remainder of the contest. He took off with the baton, leading an 81-yard scoring drive in just six plays, ending with a 35-yard touchdown reception for McAllister, his second touchdown of the evening.
The defense continued to play admirably in the second half, giving up just one touchdown. Meanwhile, Bradley and the offense struggled to delete the deficit, with three possessions ending in punts and one in an interception thrown by Bradley.
When it mattered most, though, Bradley and the offense marched 64 yards with under 2 minutes to play, a drive that could almost fully be credited to Raiders wide receiver Ramel Keyton, who posted a heroic 54 yards on three receptions. That set Las Vegas up for a game-tying 43-yard field goal attempt, which kicker Daniel Carlson drained.
Keyton ended up with 76 receiving yards on the night, while Bradley registered 169 passing yards and a touchdown, going 9-for-21 on throws.
After a wild final 16 seconds consisting of a costly unnecessary roughness penalty and a hectic final scoring attempt by the 49ers, the contest ended in a stalemate.
Other notable Raider performances throughout the contest included those of linebackers Amari Gainer, who led the defense with 13 tackles, and Kana'i Mauga, who finished with seven tackles.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said this past week that he wanted better play down the stretch, and his team certainly delivered in what was the most meaningful game for those players who had been battling for a roster spot.
