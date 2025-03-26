What to Like About the Raiders' Free Agent Class
The Las Vegas Raiders lost several key names but went about filling those spots admirably in free agency.
Head coach Pete Carroll is bringing in the right players for his vision and general manager John Spytek has been able to execute this offseason. Key additions like Jeremy Chinn, Elandon Roberts, and Raheem Mostert addressed big needs while leaving room for the future (and the NFL Draft).
The trade for Geno Smith was the biggest move of them all, just days before free agency began. It secured the Raiders a bona fide starting quarterback and provided an instant boost to the offense. Now, they can feel in the pieces around Smith.
ESPN's Ben Solak compiled a ranking of each teams free agent class, and he placed the Raiders relatively high at No. 8.
He found there was a lot to like about their free agency moves.
"[I loved:] The Smith trade. Without this acquisition, the Raiders would have gotten an average grade from me," wrote Solak. "They had some good moves (the Maxx Crosby extension, the one-year deal for Koonce and gambles on Chinn and linebacker Elandon Roberts) and some tough departures on defense (linebacker Robert Spillane, corner Nate Hobbs and safety Tre'von Moehrig were all impactful).
"But in Smith, the Raiders -- who were potentially not in position to get a top quarterback with the sixth overall pick in the draft -- do more than solve their dilemma. They added a quarterback who couldn't reach his highest potential due to bad offensive lines and questionable playcalling in Seattle. Trading away a third-round pick to pay Smith $47 million a year on an upcoming extension is good business."
The Raiders can look ahead to fill other spots on offense in the NFL Draft. With the sixth-overall pick, they are in a great position to land generational running back Ashton Jeanty or wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who isn't a generational talent but a very good one that can bolster the passing game as a top weapon alongside tight end Brock Bowers.
The Raiders needed to get better in free agency. On defense, they thinned out a bit in regard to talent. Offensively, they are already far better than they were. In the modern NFL, that means something.
Make sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts by liking our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.