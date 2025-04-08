Raiders' Geno Smith Sounds Off on Raider Nation
The Las Vegas Raiders now have the veteran quarterback they have been looking for. The Raiders traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith earlier this offseason, and now they are set at the position for next season.
For the last couple of seasons the Raiders have been looking for a quarterback like Smith but where unsuccessful but new head coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek were not going into the new season with out getting their quarterback.
Carroll and Spytek made it their first priority to get the Silver and Black a reliable man under center who can help them turn things around for the franchise starting next season. Smith gives the team stability at the most important position in the National Football League.
Raider Nation was excited when the Raiders traded for Smith. They have been waiting for the team to make a move at quarterback and now that they have, the fans have something good to look forward to next season.
Smith gave his thoughts on Raider Nation during his press conference on Monday.
"I think you know when I got to play against the Raiders back in Oakland, I was playing against Charles Woodson later in his career," said Smith. "You know Khalil Mack, they had Bruce Irvin, a guy that I know. And man they all spoke so highly of the organization and just of the fan base and how they rally behind the team."
"Being on the other side of it, man, it was tough. They always made it tough on me. You see the costumes and the spiked shoulder pads, I mean all the things that when you think about the Raiders, man that is what you see and to have that on our side now, I think it is going to be special. For us to go out there and compete and get the fans riled up and bring that energy and that juice to the stadium is going to be so important and so fun."
"Yeah, I was here with coach Carroll actually when we played in the preseason [2021] and it was pretty rowdy then even though it was a preseason game. So I am really looking forward to the fan base and just having them on our side and going out there and winning games."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking story again.
Let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.