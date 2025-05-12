Is Raiders' Offense Playoff-Caliber?
John Spytek and Pete Carroll joined the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason and made several significant changes.
The Raiders have not made the playoffs in four years, and the new regime is working towards ending that drought.
Las Vegas struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball last season, so Spytek and Carroll made serious moves. That includes trading for Geno Smith and selecting Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders play in a tough division and a stacked conference, so making the postseason will be a major uphill battle. Did they do enough this offseason to make their offense that of a playoff team?
Let’s evaluate the offense and how it could make the playoffs.
Smith took the Seattle Seahawks to the postseason once in his three seasons there, coming close in other years. He revitalized his career under Carroll, and the two are now reunited.
Smith will be the best quarterback the Raiders have had since Derek Carr, which is something they have needed for years. Smith will provide stable, above-average quarterback play for a team that has struggled to have even average quarterback play.
Raider Nation has incessantly mentioned how the offensive line needs to be improved. The team made investments there through the draft, although they may not contribute immediately.
The offensive line starters are solid, including left tackle Kolton Miller and center Jackson Powers-Johnson. With Carroll coaching them, it is hard to think they will not take a step forward.
With an improved offensive line, Jeanty should be able to carry the run game. He has the potential to be a star immediately for a rushing attack that needs any semblance of life.
The passing attack will be led by Brock Bowers, who shattered rookie tight end records last season. He will take another step forward and cement himself as one of the top tight ends in the league.
Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly returns to the NFL in a better role, only having to call plays and not handle head-coaching duties. Will his offense translate immediately?
Looking at the scope of the entire offense, the Raiders actually have a ways to go before they are a playoff team. There are intriguing pieces, but it may take time before everything clicks.
There are also several offenses in the AFC better than the Raiders’, including the teams in their own division.
Carroll will help the team take a step forward, but the playoffs would be a major leap.
