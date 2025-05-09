Do Raiders Need Grant and Rogers Immediately?
The Las Vegas Raiders knew they had to improve their offensive line this offseason, so they focused heavily on making that group better.
The Raiders already had young talent ready to take another step forward, but they supported those players by adding capable vets and depth tackles in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas took offensive linemen with back-to-back picks in the third round, landing Texas Tech’s Caleb Rogers and William & Mary’s Charles Grant.
When a team takes an offensive lineman in the third round, there is a chance they expect that player to step into a starting role and contribute immediately. However, this may not have to be the case with the Raiders’ newest rookies.
Pete Carroll and John Spytek have put Rogers and Grant in advantageous positions by letting them enter the NFL in a rather low-stakes situation. Their spots already have starters, so they do not have the pressure of performing well immediately.
The Raiders have the ever-sturdy Kolton Miller at left tackle. While Miller still wants a new contract, he has been a consistent presence at one of the most important positions in football.
If the Raiders and Miller can agree to a new contract, he will continue to anchor that spot for years. Grant, who has a high ceiling due to his physical tools and upside, can sit and learn from one of the league’s best.
Rogers, who played mostly right tackle for the Red Raiders, will be behind DJ Glaze, a second-year player who saw lots of action during his rookie season. Glaze stepped in when Thayer Munford got hurt, never giving back the job.
Munford may have something to say about getting his starting job back. While he and Glaze battle it out, Rogers can sit back and learn from both players, who have plenty of starting experience.
The Raiders did themselves a favor by adding two offensive linemen and giving themselves depth at a position they desperately needed. They helped themselves even more by allowing those rookies to learn behind more experienced players.
Rogers and Grant have the chance to develop into positive contributors on the Silver and Black offensive line, but they do not have to be All-Pros during their rookie seasons.
Rogers, Grant, and the Raiders will all benefit from the situation.
