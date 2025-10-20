Explaining the Raiders' Subpar Performance Against the Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders hit the road to Kansas City aiming to start a two-game winning streak but left wondering when their next win may or may not come this season. Las Vegas enters their Bye Week fresh off an embarrassing beatdown from the Chiefs. Las Vegas' performance was putrid.
Sunday's loss to the Chiefs makes it hard to see how the Raiders win more than a couple of more gams down the stretch. This is especially true as the Raiders still have games against the Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and two games against the Denver Broncos remaining.
Explaining Sunday's Debacle
Following the Raiders' loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith explained what happened from his point of view. It was a challenging game for everyone involved. Las Vegas' lack of depth has come back to haunt them in a significant way.
“I think we beat ourselves for the most part. You think about when we did get some things going, we had penalties that backed us up. We played some 1st and 20, which is tough to do in the NFL. We had about 15 plays in the first half. We didn’t get a chance to get into a rhythm. In the second half, we didn’t do much either," Smith said.
“They’re a great, great team, a historically great team. They’ve been together for a while. These guys understand what it takes to win, and we are a developing team. Whenever you come out and you don’t do things the right way, you shoot yourself in the foot early on and you don’t take advantage of your opportunities, it’s going to be an uphill battle and that’s what it was today.”
“The NFL is a hard game as it is. It’s never going to be easy. We’ve got tough games every week. Again, when you don’t play the right way and you don’t play up to your standard, it’s going to be extremely tough to win games.”
The Raiders must find a way to come out of the Bye Week healthy and improved. Or, Sunday's performance will become the nod and not the exception. The Raiders have to dust themselves off and get back to work as soon as posible.
