How the Raiders Plan to Prepare for the Chiefs, Arrowhead
The Las Vegas Raiders have a solid opportunity on their hands when they hit the road to face Patrick Mahomes and the always-tough Kansas City Chiefs.
How Pete Prepares
The Raiders' coaching staff is filled with decades of experience in and around the National Football League and college football, with Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll leading the way. Carroll has leaned on that experince to help prepare his team for different situations they will encounter this season.
Las Vegas' offense has struggled under much less intimidating circumstances this season, they must be ready to go on Sunday. Raiders' Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly explained how Carroll has decided to prepare the Raiders for what is sure to be a loud environment.
“Yeah, well, Pete [Carroll] cranks music really, really loud when we're out there. You really have to rely on hand signals a lot. Geno [Smith] has got to really get it enunciated in the huddle, so our guys know what to do,” Kelly said.
“And then when we get to the line of scrimmage – obviously, it's a division opponent, so these guys have been there before, except for probably Ashton [Jeanty], everybody else has been there or spent a game there, or played a game there, and it is probably the loudest in the NFL. So, our guys got to be prepared for it.
The Raiders do not have many ways to simulate how noisy the Chiefs' home stadium will be. Kelly noted how limited the Raiders' options are to prepare for what is sure to be a lively crowd on Sunday. Las Vegas must do all it can to prepare to face a solid Chiefs team in hostile territory.
“The only simulation you can do is to really crank it. I think we'll be inside today, but one of the reasons Pete wants to be inside is to make sure that we can make it so loud to try to simulate what it's going to be like there," Kelly said.
"And you can never really simulate it, but you can try to get as close as you can. Our guys have to be really sharp with our cadence, with our communication, then making sure we're on the same page.”
