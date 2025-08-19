Geno Smith is Just What Carroll, Raiders Needed
The Las Vegas Raiders have longed for a competent starting quarterback. Years of lackluster play from their signal callers has been a significant part of the reason the Raiders have lost more than they have won recently.
However, that should change this season with Geno Smith at the helm.
Smith may not be perfect, but he is already the best quarterback the Raiders have had in years. The addition of Smith alone should add at least a couple of wins to the Raiders' win total this season. His experience, poise, and accuracy are all things the Raiders have lacked at the quarterback position.
Following the Raiders' preseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Carroll explained that Smith's accuracy and ability to throw catchable passes will be key factors in the Raiders' success this season.
It may seem like a simple issue, but the Raiders have not had accurate quarterbacks who throw catchable passes in several seasons.
Smith's Ascent
“I think Bill [Walsh] really cut it down to the very most important aspect of it is just when the guy throws the ball do they catch it. And so, what he meant by that wasn't that, that you throw it easier or soft to the guys," Carroll said.
"It means you put in the right place, you give them the advantage of their positioning with the defense, and you make the opportunity available. I mean, Geno [Smith], what we see the combination of Geno and Brock Bowers. Brock is so adept at making throws look like they're exactly the right throw, by the way he moves. Well, that's even a step further than what Coach [Bill] Walsh was talking about."
Carroll credited Smith's ability to make all kinds of passes, whether they be short, immediate passes, and the ability to stretch the field when needed. Smith's arm will directly lead to added success for the Raiders this season.
"But it is, I think it's really important you have to - A guy can throw the ball really hard, he can throw really far, and all that kind of looks pretty doing it. But if the ball is in place where the guys can make their plays on it, then it won't be very effective," Carroll said.
"So Geno has all of that knack. And you see him throw down the field really well as well. And our top guys, Jakobi [Meyers] and Brock, and they're taking advantage of that and making it look easy, almost. And so I think that's really what coach was talking about."
