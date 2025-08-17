WATCH: Raiders QB Cam Miller Speaks Following Loss to 49ers
LAS VEGAS, NV.-- Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Cam Miller rounds out the Raiders' quarterback room.
Miller completed two of his six passes in the Raiders' exhibition matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. While Miller was impressive in the Raiders' first preseason game, he showed a need for improvement in some areas against the 49ers.
Miller spoke following the Raiders' loss to the 49ers.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following their loss to the 49ers, Pete Carroll spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
On the depth of the defensive line and their performance against the 49ers…
Carroll: “These guys are really battling, and it is a battle that is not settled yet. I think Robbie [Rob Leonard] did a really nice job of making sure that we got a lot of film of everybody and keep moving. I really don't have the conclusion for you on that. I don't want to at this point. I just want to keep getting the reps and they'll do it again next week, and they'll make their pitch for the depth chart order and all that. We'll see what happens, but we like the guys. It's a big group, very active. They're athletic, they move well, they play hard. We just need to see what we're going to zero in on, and competition goes up.”
On if he’s concerned with Aidan O’Connell’s turnovers…
Carroll: “It wasn't a decision that he makes in practice. He made one there. The guy was really covered well, and he threw the ball to him on breakout, and that's not one that we see him do much. But you know, it's unfortunate."
On how valuable these close late game situations are in the preseason…
Carroll: "I don't think there’s any doubt how valuable those are. All of those situations and all of the times that we get to go back, reinforce the things that we’ve been teaching about situational football, are happening, and we had a mayday kick again. I hadn't had one in 20 years. We had back-to-back weeks we're ready to mayday the field goal team on the field, run out there and kick it before the clock runs out.
We didn't have to today, but it's just really important. It's important to feel what it feels like to be in close games and to hang onto it, and the finish part of the game is something I take great pride in, and have always about how you do it, how you get it done, and how you execute down the stretch. And so we have a mentality about it, and we're trying. We're seeing it come to life on both sides of the football. We have to execute and do right and outlast the team that you’re playing. And give credit to those guys. They did a nice job today."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.