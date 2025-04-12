Geno Smith's Past Will Shape His Future with the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders added quarterback Geno Smith to their roster, trading a third-round pick for the veteran signal caller. After starting five different quarterbacks over the past two seasons, Smith appears to be what the Raiders need, as they move into the future.
Las Vegas added head coach Pete Carroll before trading for Smith. The Raiders have sorely lacked the experience Carroll and Smith possess, but hope the addition of both will lead to improved results next season.
The Raiders entered last season with one of the worst quarterback groups in the league, and their last two head coaches were also two of the worst in the league. Carroll and Smith should be able to muster a few additional wins for the Raiders, but the roster still needs more help.
Smith is set to enter his 12th season in the National Football League, on his fifth team of his career. At his introductory press conference, he noted what his many years around the league have taught him. He is set to enter arguably the most unique situation of his career.
"Well, I'll say just perspective. I'm a little older now. Obviously, I've gained more perspective, but my mindset has never changed. It's the same thing every day, man. Go out there and compete, go out there and win, do what it takes to be the best," Smith said.
"And even when I was the backup, that's how I felt. And so I think that allowed me to stay in it, and now that I get the opportunity to start, nothing changes. I'm still in my mind that same guy who had to fight, scratch, and claw for the opportunity, and that'll never leave me."
The Raiders finally have a quarterback they can be confident in, as Smith brings the most experience to the position the Raiders have had in some time. While Jimmy Garoppolo was experienced, he was damaged goods upon his arrival in Las Vegas; Smith is not.
Las Vegas hopes the addition of Smith pays off well and as soon as possible. They must now give him additional tools to work with on the offensive side of the ball.
