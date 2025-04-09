Raiders' Smith Looking to Set the Tone in New Role
After finishing the past two seasons with a combined record of 12-22 with arguably the worst quarterback situation in the National Football League, the Las Vegas Raiders hope trading for Geno Smith will help solidify their group of quarterbacks for many seasons to come.
The addition of Smith gives the Raiders a legitimate starting quarterback. They hope it will improve results for one of the worst offenses in the league. There have been multiple reasons for the Raiders' offensive struggles, but none more significant than the lack of a starting quarterback.
Smith explained his mentality as the Raiders' new signal-caller at his introductory press conference. The veteran quarterback understands how critical a role he will play for the Raiders, not only because he is their new starter but also because of how the past two seasons went.
"Yeah, hard working. It's about us going out there and earning every single thing. And I want all of us to believe that. We've got to go and earn it. And I want to be the guy that's going to give every single thing that I got, and that's every single day," Smith said.
"I'm never going to let up. I'm going to do whatever it takes to go out there and win. It's important that my teammates see that, and they see that in me, and I want them to be inspired by that. So, the work starts now. I'm looking forward to it, and it's really going to be exciting."
Adding Smith was an admirable move for the Raiders' new-look front office, as the quarterback position was undoubtedly the Raiders' most pressing issue over the past two seasons. It is nearly impossible to win in the NFL without at least a serviceable quarterback.
In Smith, the Raiders have that and more.
However, they must continue adding talent at other positions on the roster. The Raiders' roster still has several areas that could use improvement, including offensive line and running back.
Las Vegas' front office has to find a way to give Smith more to work with than he currently has to ensure their success next season.
Be sure to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.