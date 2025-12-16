Raiders May Need to Accept This Tom Brady Truth This Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the past two offseasons searching for a head coach and a veteran quarterback to add to their roster. Each failed attempt leads to another. A lost season like the one the Raiders are currently in the middle of only worsens matters and heightens the chances of a change.

The Raiders ' front office hired Pete Carroll to help right a ship that was headed in the wrong direction many years before he arrived as their head coach. At the very least, he was hired to help Las Vegas either improve record wise or make progress towards doing so and neither have happened.

The Raiders are 2-12 and have lost 12 of their past 13 games. Las Vegas somehow took steps back this season instead of forward and has looked like one of the worst teams in the league over the past decade. Mike Florio of CBS Sports recently gave insight into Carroll's future with the team.

Florio's Take

"Coach Pete Carroll shouldn’t want to stay. The Raiders shouldn’t want him to stay. Current speculation, per a league source, centers on some sort of a negotiated resolution, pursuant to which Carroll “retires” and gets a portion of what he’s owed," Florio said.

"The Raiders, we’re told, will be financially off the hook as to former coach Antonio Pierce, since he signed only a two-year deal when he got the job in 2024.)"

One key component to what the Raiders do? Minority owner Tom Brady, who Florio notes had a massive hand in the Raiders' 2025 offseason.

"Obviously, Brady can’t be fired. But Brady and majority owner Mark Davis will have to decide whether to blow it up again, and whether blowing it up will improve the situation," he said.

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Brady may need to get out of the way, frankly. If he’s going to have a ladle in the stew, the best chefs may not be interested in Sin City’s kitchen.

On Monday, Carroll explained what he hopes to see from his team over the final three games of the season.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws the ball as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) attempts to block during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“We need to show improvement. We need to get better. We need to move the football better and get in the red zone and get some points on the frickin board, man. We got to score, and then when we get our chances, we got to back it up with what we're doing on the other side,” Carroll said.

“And so, we just need to feel like we're improving, and this game was so slanted in their direction, that it just didn't feel like that at all."

Carroll noted that the team is not taking their 2-12 record likely. The season has undoubtedly taken a toll on the players and the coaching staff.

“Well, we're all frustrated. I mean, we hate what's going on, and there isn't anybody in here that doesn't want to do something better than we're showing right now. And nobody's feeling that more than I am. But sometimes you feel like you're the only one feeling it, so we'll try to get through that together. It just hasn't worked out the way we anticipated,” Carroll said.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

