Big Predictions For Raiders TE Michael Mayer
The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking for a bounce back season next year. The Raiders are trying to get things going with the new regime in place and give their fans something to cheer for. The Silver and Black have done all the right things to get their franchise heading in the right direction and giving them the best chance to be successful next season and in the future as well.
The Raiders will have a new head coach, quarterback, and players in 2025. They are going to want to win right away and are not waiting around to do that. They expect to win more games next season. If you are not on board, then you will not be part of this Raiders team for long. It is going to be fun to watch the new look Raiders next season and see what improvements they have made.
Raiders tight end Michael Mayer is looking for his bounce back season as well. The Silver and Black took Mayer in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Mayer had a good rookie season and played well for the team. Last season, Mayer missed a lot of games because of personal issues. Now, he will look to be the tight end that was the best coming out of his class.
One prediction has Mayer having a big season for the Raiders next season and that can be because of new veteran quarterback Geno Smith as well.
Bradley Locker of PFF named Mayer to the 2025 NFL All-Breakout Team.
Tight End: Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders
"Brock Bowers put together one of the best rookie tight end seasons ever, casting a humongous shadow over the rest of his younger counterparts. But his own teammate Mayer could follow suit this season.
Mayer played only 461 snaps in his second season as he dealt with a personal matter, recording a 52.2 PFF receiving grade and just 156 total receiving yards. Still, he found ways to stay on the field given his 99th percentile rate of positively blocked run plays and 77th percentile separation rate. Indeed, the Raiders finished fourth in snaps out of 12, 13 or 14 personnel last year.
Las Vegas’ offense is in considerably better stead than a season ago, especially after acquiring Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks. Smith threw the 10th-most passes to tight ends a year ago, and the Raiders’ receiving corps is still rather thin despite drafting Jack Bech.
A fresh start and a new structure might be all Mayer, a former second-round pick, needs to form a dynamic duo with Bowers. The sheer fact that the team elected to hold onto him amid considerable trade smoke is a sign in the right direction."
