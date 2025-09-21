Carroll Shares the Keys to the Raiders' Success
The Las Vegas Raiders have not won very many games over the past few seasons. It has led to multiple changes at general manager, head coach, and other positions on and off the field. This offseason, the Raiders hired Pete Carroll as their head coach, partially for stability.
Carroll Shares the Keys
Along with stability and many other reasons, Carroll was hired because of his history of turning football teams around. Carroll has done so in college football and in the National Football League. The Raiders hope he can do so again.
However, for that to happen, the Raiders must do certain things on the field. They did what it took to win their Week 1 matchup, but faltered in Week 2. Earlier this week, Carroll explained what the Raiders need to do to play winning football.
"In general, we're doing really well, and everybody's on board. They're talking to talk. We're supporting one another, both sides of the ball throughout our locker room. It feels really good. We have to play better. We have to play efficiently and not give the football to other teams and make it easy on them,” Carroll said.
"And you make it easy when you're in the red zone and the ball's on the six-yard line, and then we got to bring it on back. It's first- or second-and-20, whatever the heck it was. We have to play really well. And so, there's part of it is what drives us, and that part of this team is strong. Now, we got to make it come to life in the way that we perform on game day."
Las Vegas will face the Washington Commanders in Week 3. Jayden Daniels' absence should bode well for the Raiders. However, Marcus Mariota is still a threat to make life hard for Carroll's Raiders. Las Vegas has struggled with backup quarterbacks in the past.
They must make those issues a thing of the past on Sunday, as losing to a backup quarterback and falling to 1-2 it not an ideal situation for a team that made as many moves as the Raiders did this offseason.
Although the season would be far from over with a loss, the Raiders must seize the opportunity at hand.
