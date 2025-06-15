The Raiders Are Installing Much More Than a New System
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a rough past few seasons that have been filled with turmoil, firings, and much more. However, the arrival of John Spytek as the team's general manager and Pete Carroll as the team's head coach gives the Raiders a clean slate and a chance to move forward.
Along with poor coaching, subpar performances on the field, and injuries, the Raiders entered the offseason needing to turn things around in several other areas. Their recent history of subpar performances on the field has led to a need for thorough changes being made off the field.
Carroll is unquestionably a large part of the changes that have been made, but he and the players are looking to change the culture just as much as they are looking to rebuild their roster and add wins to their record this upcoming season.
Las Vegas hopes the changes pay off immediately.
Following Organized Team Activities, Roberts noted that the Raiders' defense goes as far as Maxx Crosby goes. However, he still looks forward to helping Crosby and the Raiders establish a new culture.
"And still is. It's been great. And you just said all the things that he is, and me, what I appreciate the most about Maxx is when I got here and even us talking day-to-day, he's like, 'E-Rob, I want you to lead. I want you to do this.' Like he's embracing me, so, we're embracing each other, and he don't feel like I'm stepping on his toes and vice versa," Roberts said.
"And you just see like a true competitor and a guy that's saying, 'Look, man, I want to win. I don't care about the individual, but I care about the team goals,' and that's just the type of guy he is, and I'm enjoying it. And like I said, this is the infatuation stage, right? OTAs, new group, new coaches and stuff like that. At the end of the day, we've still got to get out there, and we've got to compete, but we're going to continue to take it one phase at a time. Now we're in the OTA phase, then we've got minicamp, then obviously training camp, then it's time to play real football."
