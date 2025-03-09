Trade for Geno Smith Gives Raiders New Outlook
After multiple failed seasons, mainly due to instability at the quarterback position, the Las Vegas Raiders have begun changing their roster. It was widely assumed the Raiders would address the quarterback position this offseason, due to and they did.
The Raiders' trade for Smith marked a new direction for the Silver and Black, as he is technically one of the best quarterbacks the Raiders have acquired since moving on from quarterback Derek Carr. Smith gives the Raiders a legitimate option at signal caller.
After their completed trade for Smith, Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network recently analyzed the Raiders' outlook for next season. Austin believes the Raiders have a reason to be hopeful for improved results next season after acquiring Smith as their quarterback.
"At 34 years old, Smith is far from an elite quarterback at this stage of his career. Still, he’s proven to be more than serviceable, and he offers veteran leadership that the Raiders’ locker room desperately needs," Austin said. "On the field, Smith’s arrival means the quarterback position should be noticeably better in 2025 than it was last season. Having stability at the most important position could be huge for Las Vegas’ rebuild. Smith’s familiarity with Carroll certainly doesn’t hurt either."
Austin wisely noted that while the Raiders have quality talent on their roster, they still must build around those players more this offseason. The Raiders need all the help they can get on both sides of the ball, and that is before any of their free agents potentially leave.
"Las Vegas’ offense features a bright young star in tight end Brock Bowers. As a rookie, he led all TEs in receptions (112), receiving yards (1,194), and yards after catch (596). Outside of Bowers and veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, the Raiders lack upside at the skill positions. The duo combined for 2,221 receiving yards, 58.4% of the team’s yards in 2024," Austin said.
"The Raiders have plenty more work to do in free agency and the draft to surround Smith with more firepower on offense and put him in the best position to succeed next season and beyond. Trading for Smith may not move the needle much within the overall AFC landscape, but adding a capable veteran gives the Raiders a bit more hope at quarterback than they entered the offseason with."
