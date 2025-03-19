Why No Move Compares to the Geno Smith Trade
The trade for Geno Smith put the Las Vegas Raiders on everyone's radar.
It sent a clear message -- the trifecta of head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady were not playing around this offseason. They were going to do everything in their power to win-now, compete, if you will.
The move gave the Raiders credibility at quarterback with a proven starter and successful Carroll project. It also bought them some time with the 2025 NFL Draft -- now they didn't have to spend the No. 6 pick on a risky quarterback. They can focus elsewhere.
For Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, it was the move that will have the biggest impact. He argued for the case in a recent edition of the MMQB, along with colleagues Conor Orr, Gilberto Manzano, and Matt Verderame.
"The Las Vegas Raiders trading for Geno Smith -- because I think it changes the franchise’s window and trajectory in a way none of these other moves do," wrote Breer. "Vegas has gone from a team that looked like it was bound for a slower build to one that now has a 73-year-old coach and 34-year-old quarterback, and may be poised to be more aggressive in building around Brock Bowers, Kolton Miller and Maxx Crosby than anyone thought. And I, for one, think Smith can really play, and that he was held back in a significant way by Seattle’s offensive scheme last year."
Smith will get Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, is fresh off a national title run with Ohio State. Kelly is a noted offensive guru and an inventive playcaller who should match well with what Smith has to offer as a quarterback.
For the Raiders, it is all about the NFL Draft going forward. They have a real shot of truly boosting their offense with the No. 6 pick -- whether that means taking Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty or Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is anyone's guess.
Both would be plug-and-play Day 1 starters and potential impact players from the jump.
One fact remains true, though -- the Smith move put them in the best position to build and succeed.
