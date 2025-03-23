Smith's Familiarity with Carroll Should Bode Well for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have taken a leveled and direct approach to free agency this offseason, refusing to overpay for many of their players who hit free agency. After losing several critical players in free agency, the Raiders responded by making a number of additions.
Las Vegas has addressed nearly every position of need on their roster, albeit with players many may not be familiar with. However, most of the Raiders' new additions have the potential to be solid additions for the Silver and Black next season. However, the Raiders still need more.
Field Yates of ESPN believes the Raiders' trading for Geno Smith was the best overall offseason move. Yates noted the familiarity between Smith and Carroll, which gives him added confidence that the Raiders trading for Smith was the best move any team made this offseason.
"The Raiders trading for quarterback Geno Smith. For a team searching for quarterback certainty, there may not have been a better available option than Smith. Securing a starter at the most important position for just a third-round pick was too good to pass up. Familiarity with coach Pete Carroll only emboldens my confidence in this acquisition," Yates said.
Las Vegas addressed their need for a starting-level quarterback by wisely adding a signal-caller with plenty of NFL starting experience. Although the Raiders can still add a quarterback in the NFL Draft, they have no pressure to do so because of the addition of Smith earlier in the offseason.
The Raiders should be an improved team, especially if they continue to add to their offensive line and skill positions. Las Vegas must also continue to add to its defense, as it is thin at several positions, including cornerback, linebacker, and defensive line. These issues must be addressed.
It is fair to believe the Raiders have made progress on offense, but time will tell how their new-look defense pans out. Although defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has done a masterful job over the past two seasons, he will have a vastly different unit heading into next season.
After multiple disappointing seasons, Las Vegas appears headed in a new direction. Still, this team has plenty of hurdles to overcome.
